Empirical Finance LLC Invests $264,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $415.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $420.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.