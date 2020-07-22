2,448 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,636,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

