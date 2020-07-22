Empirical Finance LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

