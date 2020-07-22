Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

ORCL opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

