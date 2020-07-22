Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $175.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.65.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

