Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $915,811,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $125,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $290.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.73. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.