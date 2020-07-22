Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of ADI opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

