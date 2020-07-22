Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,128,000 after acquiring an additional 189,960 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $350,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

AFL stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

