Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,931 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.