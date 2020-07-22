Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $145.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

