Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

PMM opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

