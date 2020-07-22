Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $911,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $297.88 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

