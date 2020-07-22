Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $5,368,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.