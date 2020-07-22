Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,727,000. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 180.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

