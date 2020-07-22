Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 103,931 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,931 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 830.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 112,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.