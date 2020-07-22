Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 567.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 237,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 356,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

