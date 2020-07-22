Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $152,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Zendesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 92,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 328.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 53.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

