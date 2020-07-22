Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $152,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Zendesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 92,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 328.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 53.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,931 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,931 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
26,966 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
26,966 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report