General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 203.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,242,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $327,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

