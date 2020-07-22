Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $864,000 Investment in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

