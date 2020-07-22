Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $862,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 17.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

