Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 891.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47,498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

