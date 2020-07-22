Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $195,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.9% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

