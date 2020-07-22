Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.18.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $305.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $310.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

