Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

