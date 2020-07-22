Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xencor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 110.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.