Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

