Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,385 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Incyte by 89.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.