iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.