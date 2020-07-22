Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17,210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 178,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,094 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

