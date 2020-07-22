Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

