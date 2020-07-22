Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,729 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of JETS opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

