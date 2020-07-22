Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after acquiring an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $789,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.