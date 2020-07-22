Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

NYSE:CARR opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

