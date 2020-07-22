Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

