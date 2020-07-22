Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $190,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ball by 171.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $38,261,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BLL opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

