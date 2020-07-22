Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMETEK by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

