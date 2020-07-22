Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 936,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,748,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Cfra reduced their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE WU opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

