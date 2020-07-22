Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.