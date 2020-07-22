Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE UI opened at $186.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.25.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $337.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.