Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,895 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.