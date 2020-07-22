Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 68,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

