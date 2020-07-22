Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

