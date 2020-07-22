Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 773 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Everest Re Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Co raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BofA Securities started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.73.

RE opened at $220.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

