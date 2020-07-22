Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 6,413 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,629,507 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $90.95 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.