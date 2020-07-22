2,025 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

