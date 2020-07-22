TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 15.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.