TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE:AVY opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.