TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,038,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 257,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 101,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:ENB opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

