Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 373,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 113,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $68.90.

