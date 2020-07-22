Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 62 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 688.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $490.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.85 and its 200 day moving average is $400.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

